IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Posts Cryptic Message On Social Media After Fight With Gautam Gambhir, Post Goes Viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli came up with a cryptic post on his Instagram story a day after his ugly fight with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir after an IPL 2023 match at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Monday. Both Kohli and Gambhir were docked 100 per cent of their match fees by the IPL in the aftermath of that fight while LSG bowler Naveen-ul-haq, who was also embroiled in it, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees.

Kohli posted a quote from former Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius on Tuesday morning after RCB’s 18-run win over LSG on Monday night. “Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is a perspective, not the truth,” Kohli posted.

Immediately after the end of the match, Kohli was seen taking a dig at Gambhir in a dressing room video shared by the RCB team on social media. “If you can give it, you got to take it. Otherwise don’t give it,” Kohli is heard saying on the dressing room video.

Kohli went on to add that it was a really important win for the RCB team on the ‘road’. “It is a really important win on the road for us. The fact that we got more support than the home team was a really unbelievable feeling. It tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how much the fans like us,” Kohli said after the match in the RCB video.

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat's aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more_#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2023

While the players were shaking hands after the game, there seemed to be words exchanged between LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq and Kohli. This was followed by Gambhir pulling away his side’s opening batter Kyle Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

All hell broke lose after that as Gambhir was seen approaching Kohli aggressively with his players, including the injured captain KL Rahul and Amit Mishra, restraining him. With the two facing off, Kohli was seen attempting to pacify Gambhir but rather than cooling off, the matter started to boil over before Amit Mishra stepped in and separated the duo.

Kohli and Gambhir have a history of exchanges on the cricket field during the IPL. Back in IPL 2013, Kohli and Gambhir had clashed on the field when the latter was Kolkata Knight Riders captain. Both cricketers were fined 10 per cent of their match fees back then.