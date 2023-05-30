IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Reacts To Ravindra Jadeja's Heroics, Says THIS About MS Dhoni

In a thrilling finale, Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the hero for the Chennai Super Kings, delivering a remarkable victory in front of their home fans to claim the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 title. With just two balls remaining, Jadeja smashed 10 runs, securing a stunning five-wicket win over the defending champions, Gujarat Titans. The Chennai camp erupted into ecstatic celebrations, revelling in their record-equalling triumph.



Meanwhile, India and Royal Challengers Bangalore stalwart Virat Kohli took to Instagram to shower praise on Jadeja for his sensational last-over performance. Kohli hailed the all-rounder as a "champion" and lauded his six and four on the final two deliveries that propelled CSK to victory. He also gave a special mention to MS Dhoni, recognizing his significant contribution to the team's success.

virat kohli on ipl final pic.twitter.com/qhBlFFrN7J — Akash Kharade (@cricaakash) May 30, 2023

Following the intense clash, MS Dhoni made a revelation during the post-match presentation. He acknowledged that the present moment would be ideal for announcing his retirement, but expressed his desire to play one more season as a "gift" to his fans. Dhoni acknowledged the challenges that lie ahead in maintaining his physical condition but emphasized that the overwhelming love and support he has received from CSK fans motivates him to continue. Playing another IPL season would be a heartfelt gesture of gratitude towards his ardent supporters.

Jadeja, the star of the final, dedicated the momentous victory to the CSK skipper, MS Dhoni. The Super Kings' captain was greeted with a grand welcome at every venue they played, showcasing the immense adoration he enjoys across the country. The triumph was a testament to the team's unity and resilience, as well as a fitting tribute to Dhoni's exceptional leadership.

The IPL 2023 final will forever be etched in the memories of cricket fans, with Jadeja's heroics, Dhoni's unwavering commitment, and the jubilant celebrations of the CSK camp standing as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the game.