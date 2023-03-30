IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Reveals Phone Is Filled With Daughter Vamika’s Photos, WATCH

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli is getting ready to take part in his 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 league and could become the first batter to score 7,000 runs in IPL 2023.

However, off the field, Kohli remains a doting father to daughter Vamika. Former India captain and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma became parents to daughter back in 2021.

During a chat with ‘RCB Bold Diaries’, Kohli revealed that his phone’s gallery is full of pictures of his daughter Vamika. “My photo gallery is filled with my daughter’s pictures, for sure. I click her a lot, it just comes to me naturally, every time I see a moment with her and Anushka or her just doing something cute with our dog at home, or anything, I just try and capture it. It is special, you know, you do not want to miss out on these days,” Kohli said.

Explaining how kids tend to grow up quickly right in front of their eyes, Kohli harped on importance of capturing these moments. “Even now, you don't realize how quickly kids are growing up, but then you see one of those compiled videos from six months back and you're like, ‘Thank god we took those pictures’. It is so beautiful to watch those moments, because when you are in those moments, you don't quite see it in the same way when you look back at it,” the RCB batter commented.

Behind the Scenes with Virat Kohli at RCB Team Photoshoot



Current playlist, new tattoo, trump cards and more_ Know more about the personal side of @imVKohli, on Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/nCatZhgFAQ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced their new philanthropic venture at the recent Indian Sports Honour awards. Announcing SEVVA, Kohli said that the foundation’s name contains the initials of not only his and Anushka’s names, but also of their daughter, Vamika.

“This stands for ‘SE’ of self, ‘V’ of Virat, ‘V’ of Vamika, and ‘A’ of Anushka, as ‘seva’ is always from self of self,” Kohli explained recently.

Apart from his family, Kohli also talked about his current playlist. He revealed that he’s currently listening to a lot of Arijit Singh songs which relaxes his mood.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians in their first match of IPL 2023 on Sunday (April 2).