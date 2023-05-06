topStoriesenglish2603899
Watch: Virat Kohli Touches Feet Of Childhood Coach Before DC vs RCB Clash

IPL 2023: Watch the video of Virat Kohli touching feet of his childhood coach before the DC vs RCB clash in Delhi.

Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:17 PM IST

Star batter Virat Kohli once again won hearts on social media and the crowd at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after he was seen touching feet of his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma before the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash on Saturday. The Delhi boy played his first game at home after a year and also met his coach before the match began.

Watch the video here:

Coming to the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.
RCB included attacking middle-order batter Kedar Jadhav in the playing XI.

Delhi Capitals named Mukesh Kumar and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the playing XI. Mukesh has come in place of South African pace bowler Anrich Nortje, who has returned home reportedly due to personal reasons.

The Teams:

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

