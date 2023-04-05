IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Treats Faf du Plessis And RCB Teammates At Own Restaurant, See PIC

Thursday night will witness a high-voltage clash between two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium in Match No. 9 of IPL 2023. Virat Kohli and the RCB team have already landed in Kolkata on Tuesday, ahead of the KKR match and will begin training at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Ahead of serious business, Kohli treated his RCB teammates including skipper Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj for dinner at his own restaurant – One8 Commune in Kolkata on Tuesday night. Kohli’s picture with RCB teammates at the dinner now is going viral on social media.

Check Virat Kohli’s picture at his restaurant in Kolkata HERE…

Kohli has started the IPL 2023 in sensational form for RCB. The former RCB skipper remained unbeaten on 82 as his team thrashed five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets with more than three overs to spare in their opening match last week.

After the match ended, Kohli told the broadcasters that he and Du Plessis were aiming to hit their shots in good areas and keep the pressure on the bowlers. “Phenomenal win. Homecoming after so many years. We kept backing ourselves. Faf went first, and I joined later. I am very happy with how things went today,” the former RCB captain said.

“The new ball was a bit tricky, but we shifted the momentum by taking them down with the new ball. We nullified all their intensity. The wicket was quite a nice one. We hit good areas and kept putting pressure on the bowlers,” he added.

Kohli is the highest run-getter in the history of IPL with 6,706 runs from 224 matches with 5 hundreds and 45 fifties. However, RCB is yet to win a IPL title in their history.

Kohli praised the media team based in Bengaluru, stating that if a social media trophy were introduced, RCB would easily win it without any competition. “Our social media performance is miles ahead of everyone. Get a trophy there, then watch. You bring one social media trophy and see how RCB will win. No competition only. Two weeks into the tournament, we will win. Don't need to play the last few games; 4-5 enough,” Kohli said on the RCB Insider show.

KKR, on the other hand, have lost their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer for the entire IPL 2023 season due to injury and already lost their opening match to Punjab Kings in Mohali last week.