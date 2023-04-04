Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, are one of three original teams that have never won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title, along with Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC). Despite making it to the playoffs eight times and playing three finals, RCB has never been able to clinch the trophy. Kohli recently had a funny conversation with MR. Nags after RCB's impressive start to the 2023 IPL season. During the chat, he displayed his humorous side and made a hilarious prediction that RCB would win a unique trophy for their outstanding social media performance.

RCB Insider with Mr. Nags, Ft. Virat Kohli



It's that time of the year again. Mr. NAGS returns to challenge @imVkohli in a poetry contest. The legends of RCB talk about Bengaluru, Big Franchise Pressure, IPL Trophy and more, on @hombalefilms brings to you RCB Insider.#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/VPt8giKvdg April 4, 2023

Kohli praised the media team based in Bengaluru, stating that if a social media trophy were introduced, RCB would easily win it without any competition. "Our social media performance is miles ahead of everyone. Get a trophy there, then watch. You bring one social media trophy and see how RCB will win. No competition only. Two weeks into the tournament, we will win. Don't need to play the last few games; 4-5 enough," Kohli said on the RCB Insider show.

RCB won their first match of the 2023 season against Mumbai Indians (MI) by eight wickets in their first home game at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium since 2019. Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 82 in 49 balls, while skipper Faf du Plessis made 73 runs in 43 balls. RCB's next match is against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday, April 6, at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens. However, the team received a major setback on Tuesday, April 4, as it was announced that star batter Rajat Patidar would be out for the entire season.