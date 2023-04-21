'Can't Buy Experience With 18 Crore,' Virender Sehwag Brutally Slams Sam Curran After Punjab's Defeat Against Bangalore

Punjab Kings are currently facing a crisis without their captain Shikhar Dhawan. In their recent match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team was bowled out for just 150 runs while chasing a target of 175 runs. Sam Curran, who was leading the team in Dhawan's absence, failed to make a significant impact with both bat and ball. The English all-rounder was run out for a meagre 10 runs off 12 balls, and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was critical of his performance.

Sehwag, in his analysis, was scathing towards Curran, especially for his decision-making that led to his run out. The former Indian opener also emphasized that Curran, despite being one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the game, lacks experience compared to players like Dhawan. Curran was bought for a whopping INR 18.50 crore in the auction, making him one of the most expensive players in the tournament.

"He's an international player. But you can't buy experience with 18 crore. It only comes when you play, when your hair turn white as you play under the hot sun," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz's show.

"We think just because he was bought for 18 crore, he will win you matches. But he doesn't have that experience yet. It was poor running, there was no need for that. You're captain, you should've stayed, tried to take it to the final overs. But again, the lack of experience cost him," the former India and Punjab Kings opener further said.

The Kings' defeat against the Royal Challengers pushed them down to the 7th spot in the points table, with three wins and three losses in six matches. While the season is not over yet, the team is undoubtedly hoping for Dhawan's quick recovery to lead them to positive results in the remainder of the campaign.