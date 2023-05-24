topStoriesenglish2612550
IPL 2023: Virender Sehwag’s Special Note For MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings

Defending a total of 173, Chennai managed to bowl out Hardik Pandya's men for 157.

  • Chennai defeated Gujarat by 15 runs.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad was adjudged Man of the Match.
  • CSK make it to the 10th IPL final.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings reached the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the 10th time on Tuesday after defeating Gujarat Titans by 15 runs. Defending a total of 173, Chennai managed to bowl out Hardik Pandya's men for 157. Following CSK’s qualification for the summit clash, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag gave a shout-out to Dhoni. Praising the World Cup-winning captain’s supreme leadership prowess, Sehwag declared that only Dhoni “could have taken them into the finals.” The former India cricketer added that there is a reason “why he [Dhoni] is who he is and receives the love that he does.”

His tweet read, “Chennai Super Kings. What a wonderful team. Leadership is about getting the best out of your resources and with the bowling line up Chennai had, only MS Dhoni could have taken them into the finals. That is why he is who he is and receives the love that he does.”

 

 

Harbhajan Singh too dropped a special note for “thala” Dhoni.

 

 

Rajasthan Royals shared a then-and-now collage to congratulate MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings for making it to the IPL final for the 10th time. 

 

 

Plagued with a knee injury, MS Dhoni has come down to bat lower down the order for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023. After playing 15 matches, Dhoni is currently enjoying a strike rate of 185.71 in this season’s IPL. Fitness issues, however, have not deterred Dhoni from showcasing his excellent leadership qualities. His fine captaincy was once again on full display during the first Qualifier between Chennai and Gujarat Titans yesterday. From making key changes in the bowling attack to the field placements, the legendary skipper hardly put a foot wrong last night at Chennai's Chepauk. 

Apart from facing the opponents on the field, Dhoni has had to encounter another much-talked-about issue off the field and it has been his IPL retirement plans. With many speculating about Dhoni’s potential IPL retirement, the Chennai skipper, when asked about the million-dollar question at the post-match presentation ceremony, said, “I don't know, I have 8-9 months to decide. Why take that headache now. I have ample time to decide. The auction is in December.”

Coming back to on-field developments, batting first, Chennai Super Kings posted a defendable total of 172. Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad emerged as Chennai’s highest scorer with a fine knock of 60 off 44 balls. Devon Conway contributed with the bat with a crucial innings of 40. Gujarat Titans pacers Mohammad Sham and Mohit Sharma picked up two wickets each for their side.

Chennai Super Kings bowlers put up a terrific display to restrict the defending IPL winners to 157. Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana scalped two wickets each to guide Chennai to the final stage.

In the Eliminator, Lucknow Super Giants will be up against Mumbai Indians tonight.

