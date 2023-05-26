topStoriesenglish2613868
Watch: Stampede-like Situation Transpires Outside Narendra Modi Stadium As Fans Rush To Collect IPL 2023 Final Tickets, Online Tickets Sold Out

The day before Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad witnessed a chaotic scene outside the stadium as fans gathered to collect tickets for both the final and the qualifier.

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 03:41 PM IST

In Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023, the defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), are gearing up to face the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, May 26. The winner of this match will advance to the final to challenge the Chennai Super Kings, who defeated the Titans in Qualifier 1 held in Chennai. The highly anticipated final will also take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The day before Qualifier 2, Ahmedabad witnessed a chaotic scene outside the stadium as fans gathered to collect tickets for both the final and the qualifier. The lack of a proper ticket management system resulted in disorder, with fans rushing towards the entrance in an attempt to secure their tickets. Despite the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) partnering with PayTm for online ticket sales, the spectators were required to collect physical copies of their tickets from the stadium. This unexpected situation arose due to the vast seating capacity of the Narendra Modi Stadium, which can accommodate 132,000 spectators, making it the largest cricket stadium in the world.

On the field, the match promises to be a thrilling encounter as Hardik Pandya and his Mumbai Indians take on the in-form Gujarat Titans. While the Titans suffered a 15-run defeat against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1, the Mumbai Indians showcased their dominance by defeating the Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping 81 runs in the Eliminator.

During the league stage, these two teams met twice, with each side securing convincing victories on their respective home turfs. Now, following their commanding performance against the Lucknow Super Giants, the Mumbai Indians are set to clash with the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The Titans, despite their setback against the Super Kings, are determined to fine-tune certain aspects of their game and come back stronger. Meanwhile, Mumbai enters the match with a favourable position, having achieved comprehensive victories against the Super Giants and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The stage is set for an intense battle as these two powerhouses of the IPL vie for a spot in the finals. Fans eagerly await this clash of the titans, hoping to witness some electrifying cricketing action and witness who will emerge victorious and face the Chennai Super Kings in the ultimate showdown.

