IPL 2023: Who Is Akash Singh, Left-Arm Pacer Who Made His CSK Debut vs RR

IPL 2023: Know all about the Chennai Super Kings debutant Akash Singh, the left-arm fast bowler below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 07:58 PM IST

IPL 2023: Who Is Akash Singh, Left-Arm Pacer Who Made His CSK Debut vs RR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced a debutant in their lineup against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday. The left-arm pacer is not new to the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he was a part of the Rajasthan Royals set-up a few years back. The game against RR was his first for the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Interestingly, he played his first IPL game against the same team he played for in Chennai on Wednesday. The game was between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi.

His figures were 39/0 after four overs and the young gun had to warm the bench for the rest of the reason before the franchise decided to retain him ahead of the 2022 auction.

After his first IPL stint, the 20-year-old found it difficult to get a place in any team's playing eleven given the poor show in his debut game.

The kid from Bharatpur has replaced the injured Mukesh Chaudhary in the CSK squad. He was also part of the India U-19 team which played in the final of 2020. He is a good player who has a lot of potential according to the people who have seen him bowl up close.

Akash is known for his searing pace, he can clock up to 145 kmph when in the right rhythm. He surely has the quality to offer as CSK have offered him a two-year contract.

