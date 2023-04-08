IPL 2023: Why Is Mitchell Marsh Not Playing For DC vs RR? Check Here

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals faced off each other in match number 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. DC skipper David Warner won the toss and asked Sanju Samson's team to bat first. Warner also informed that all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will be missing the clash as he has flown back home to Australia.

In the first two matches for the Capitals, Marsh did not had much of an impact for his team as he failed to score. However, his form is not the reason he is not playing against Rajasthan Royals. Marsh has flown back to Australia to get married and he will be available after a week for the Capitals.

"Don't know what will happen. Hopefully, we will start nicely. Marsh has gone home to get married. All the best to him. There is one forced change with Powell coming in place of Marsh. There are other changes too. Lalit comes in place of Sarfraz. Manish Pandey comes in too," Warner said at the toss.

Will jacks (future ipl star )

Shubman gill

Mitchell Marsh

Rishabh pant

Abdul samad

Rovman Powell

Axar patel

Kuldeep yadav

Jasprit bumrah

Anrich nortje

Indian starc khaleel



Boom Dc winning the ipl then we lack of a proper 6th bowler but marsh and samad will make it — Om mishra (@Ommishra09) April 8, 2023

IPL 2023 DC vs RR Playing 11s

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Interestingly, DC have dropped opener Prithvi Shaw as informed by the skipper. However, it can be a move to catch the Royals off-guard as Shaw can be brought in by DC during their chase.