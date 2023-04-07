LIVE Updates | RR vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson vs David Warner
Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: David Warner's Delhi Capitals look to bounce back after back-to-back defeats.
Delhi Capitals will face Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match in Guwahati on Saturday. DC's batting unit has struggled in the first two games due to the raw pace of Mark Wood and Alzarri Joseph. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan will be relieved to face a mid-130 kmph attack comprising Trent Boult, KM Asif, and Jason Holder. However, the guile of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal could be challenging in the hot afternoon and early evening conditions. The Barsapara Stadium's pattern of scores suggests that batters get value for their shots, which might give some relief to DC. Additionally, the absence of dangerous Jos Buttler, who has got stitches on his little finger, could be advantageous for DC. However, DC's poor bench strength in terms of Indian talent is a significant drawback.
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson have been in good form in the first two games and could pose a challenge for DC's bowlers. The usage of 'Impact Player' Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel's utility as a bowler with southpaws will be critical in DC's strategy.
Although RR lost their previous match, they remain the favourites to win this one. At Guwahati, any total less than 190 will be easy pickings for the team chasing, but the afternoon match will somewhat negate the dew factor.
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Adam Zampa, Kunal Singh Rathore, Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel(w), Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Manish Pandey, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals. For over-by-over updates stay tuned!
