Watch: Wriddhiman Saha's Trousers Take Center Stage In Hilarious IPL Moment, Hardik Pandya And Mohammed Shami In Stitches - Video Goes Viral

During his brief time on the field, Saha's trousers were noticed to be the wrong way around, causing laughter among Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Quinton de Kock.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 07:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

During an IPL match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, a funny incident took place as GT wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha walked out to the field wearing his trousers the wrong way around. GT had posted a mammoth score of 227 runs, with Saha contributing 82 runs in 41 balls and Shubman Gill remaining unbeaten on 94 runs in 51 balls.

As LSG came out to bat, GT prepared to make a substitution by replacing Saha with KS Bharat as their wicketkeeper and bringing in Alzarri Joseph as an impact sub for Gill. However, the umpires did not allow the substitution, leading to a delay in the start of the second inning. Saha, who had rushed out of the dressing room, was not prepared to field and had to do so for two overs before being substituted.

During his brief time on the field, Saha's trousers were noticed to be the wrong way around, causing laughter among Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, and Quinton de Kock. Despite being in pain, Saha managed to field for two overs before being replaced.

The incident added a touch of humor to the intense match, and GT will hope that Saha has not suffered any injury. Saha's contribution with the bat was crucial in their victory, and the team will need him to be fit and ready for the upcoming matches.

