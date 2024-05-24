As the curtains fell on Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) IPL 2024 campaign, former India cricketer Ambati Rayudu didn't hold back in reminding them where true glory lies. In a savage Instagram post, Rayudu took a playful jab at RCB's playoff exit, sharing a video of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) players celebrating their fifth IPL title triumph with a cheeky caption: "Just a gentle reminder from the 5-time champions. Sometimes a gentle reminder is required."

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 In India Online And On TV Channel?



Showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium



The drama unfolded at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where RCB locked horns with the Rajasthan Royals in a do-or-die Eliminator clash. Despite entering the match on the back of a six-game winning streak, the Bengaluru-based franchise faltered when it mattered most.



Batting Woes Haunt RCB



After being put in to bat first, RCB's batters failed to construct a commanding total. Virat Kohli (34), Rajat Patidar (33), and Mahipal Lomror (31) got starts but couldn't convert them into substantial scores. RCB eventually mustered 172/8 from their 20 overs, a target that proved inadequate against the resilient Royals.



Rayudu's Cheeky Reminder



As RCB's dream of clinching their maiden IPL title shattered, Rayudu seized the opportunity to remind them of CSK's sustained dominance. His Instagram post, featuring CSK's title-winning celebrations, served as a subtle jibe, implying that true greatness lies in consistent performances and trophy-winning pedigree.



Rayudu's Words Cut Deep



Rayudu's comments during a post-match show further rubbed salt into RCB's wounds. "If you talk about RCB today, it shows that only passion and aggressive celebrations don't win you trophies. You need to plan. You didn't get the IPL trophy just by reaching the playoffs. You have to play with the same hunger," he remarked.



Targeting RCB's Lack of Indian Talent



Not one to mince words, Rayudu also criticized RCB's over-reliance on foreign recruits, suggesting they lack faith in Indian talent. "They need to show more faith in Indians, especially in Indian talent. I don't think in the past 16 years any Indian batter apart from Virat Kohli has scored more than 1000 runs, and Virat is at 8000. That shows that you don't have any confidence in Indian talent," he added.