Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch SRH vs RR Qualifier 2 In India Online And On TV Channel?

In IPL Qualifier 2, Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai. SRH, known for their record-breaking batting led by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, aim to bounce back after losing Qualifier 1. RR, having ended a four-game losing streak with a win in the Eliminator, will rely on their strong bowling unit to challenge SRH's formidable batting lineup.

SRH's explosive batting has set new IPL records, including surpassing the highest team total three times this season. Their aggressive openers and Heinrich Klaasen's consistent performance make them a tough opponent. In contrast, RR's strength lies in their balanced bowling attack, featuring spinners and seamers adept at different stages of the game.

The Chepauk pitch, favouring spinners and often seeing dew in the second innings, suggests a preference for bowling first. RR might consider adding spinner Keshav Maharaj, while SRH could reinforce their batting with Aiden Markram or Glenn Phillips. Key matchups include Ashwin's recent resurgence against Head's powerful batting and Klaasen's dominance over Chahal.

Both teams have struggled previously in Chennai, making adaptation to conditions crucial. The toss will be significant, potentially giving an edge to the team that bowls first in this high-stakes match for a place in the final.

All you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 Live Streaming Details in IPL 2024:

What date IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 will be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 will take place on Friday May 24.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 be played?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

What time will the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 begin?

The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 IPL 2024 match?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 2 will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app.