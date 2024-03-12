NewsCricket
IPL 2024: Arjun Tendulkar's Sensational Yorker Throws MI Batter Off His Feet - WATCH

Mumbai Indians have began practice for the new season of the IPL.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of great Sachin Tendulkar and the left-arm pacer for Mumbai Indians (MI), showcased his mastery of yorkers during a recent net session as the team gears up for IPL 2024. Joining the MI camp for preparations, Tendulkar's pinpoint accuracy with yorkers was evident, as seen in a video shared on the team's official Instagram handle. His deliveries consistently targeted the batsmen's toes, causing them to lose balance. MI is set to kick off their IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans (GT) on March 24 in Ahmedabad.

(More to follow)

