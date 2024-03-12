NewsCricket
RISHABH PANT

Rishabh Pant To Play IPL 2024 As Wicketkeeper-Batter, Confirms BCCI

Pant, known for his aggressive batting style and impeccable wicketkeeping skills, has been a pivotal figure for the Delhi Capitals (DC) since 2016.

Last Updated: Mar 12, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
In a heartening development for cricket enthusiasts worldwide, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially declared Rishabh Pant fit to participate in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season. Pant, the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, had been sidelined due to multiple injuries sustained in a tragic car accident on December 30, 2022, forcing him to miss IPL 2023.

After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehabilitation and recovery process, Pant has received the green signal from BCCI, marking a significant milestone in his journey back to the cricketing fold. The announcement was made via BCCI's official social media channels, where they commended Pant's resilience and determination in overcoming the adversity he faced.

Pant, known for his aggressive batting style and impeccable wicketkeeping skills, has been a pivotal figure for the Delhi Capitals (DC) since 2016. With 2,838 runs to his name in 98 matches at an impressive average of 34.61 and a striking strike rate of over 147, Pant's return is eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike.

The IPL 2024 season is set to kick off on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) facing off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. However, DC faces logistical challenges as their home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, will be unavailable for hosting matches due to prior commitments.

As a result, DC will play their home fixtures at Vizag, with key matchups scheduled against CSK and Kolkata Knight Riders on March 31 and April 3, respectively. The team will also face the Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on March 28, followed by a clash with the Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on April 7.

Pant's return to action adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming IPL season, with fans eagerly anticipating his electrifying performances on the field. His remarkable journey from adversity to triumph serves as a source of inspiration for cricket lovers everywhere, underscoring the resilience and spirit of the sport. Stay tuned as Pant gears up to make his mark once again in the world of cricket.

