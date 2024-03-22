IPL 2024: As MS Dhoni Quits CSK Captaincy, Rohit Sharma Drops THIS Picture On Instagram

A day before the CSK vs RCB clash in IPL 2024 opener, MS Dhoni dropped a bombshell, stepping down as the captain of the five-time champions Chennai. This is a big but logical move as Dhoni looks to pass on the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad who has been named as the new captain. Reports claim that no one in CSK management, even coach Stephen Fleming, knew about this development. It was known that Ruturaj was the next in-charge but only when Dhoni left. However, MSD decided that it was right time for him to slowly move away, ensuring Ruturaj eases into the job till he is part of the CSK dressing room.

Social media flooded with memes and reactions when CSK released the statement that Dhoni is quitting captaincy. Virat Kohli wrote a beautiful not for his 'guru' and friend, saying, "Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always."

Not just Kohli, but Rohit Sharma also made a social media post to give tribute to 'Captain Cool' Dhoni. Rohit posted a picture of a handshake between him and MSD on his Intagram Stories and put an Insta Emoji. The image says more than it shows. Both Dhoni and Rohit have made way for new captains at their respective franchises. While Rohit was reportedly asked to step down, the decision at CSK seems to have come from Dhoni himself.

The handshake emoji may also be Rohit's way of telling Dhoni that both of them have resigned from the job after having won 5 titles each in IPL.

Check out Rohit's post for Dhoni below:

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan, who is responsible for running day-to-day affairs at the franchise was also clueless about the move. He told PTI that he came to know about the news just before the Captains' meeting. Viswanathan, however, feels that whatever Dhoni does is in best interest of the team.

"Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains’ meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call," Viswanathan said.

When Dhoni steps out to play for CSK in the IPL opener on Friday night, expect the crowd to make a lot of noise. He may not be the captain anymore but he will remain a big part of the franchise in the days to come. His former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina feels that after Dhoni has done his time as player, he can become the mentor of the side or come back in a coaching role. It will be interesting to see what Dhoni feels because only he decides his future.