IPL 2024 Auction: One Shocking Name In 25 Registered Players With Rs 2 Crore As Base Price; Check List Here

The IPL 2024 auction is not far away. It will take place in Dubai on December 19. This is the first time the auction is taking place outside India. A total of 1166 players have registered themselves for auction. Out of which 25 have put themselves in highest base price category of Rs 2 crore. There are just 77 slots to be filled by all ten franchises out of which 30 will be for overseas players.

Some of the big names that will feature in the auction from overseas are: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Rachin Ravindra, Travis Head, Harry Brook, Steve Smith among others. From India, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav and Harshal Patel will be up for the auction.

Players with Rs 2 Crore Base Price for IPL Auction 2024:

Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Jadhav, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Mustafizur Rahman, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Lockie Ferguson, Gerald Coetzee, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews

The most shocking name in this above list of players with Rs 2 crore base price if that of Kedar Jadhav. He is 38 now and did not get any IPL team last time around. Yet Kedar has opted to put himself in the Rs 2 crore category. Wonder if any side will be interested in buying him for such a big amount.

Quite interestingly, New Zealand's emerging all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has kept his base price at Rs 50 lakh but expect this number to grow as there is potentially an intense fight written for him.

Apart from Ravindra, the players will have the attention of the franchises are Travis Head and Starc. The World Cup winners have made themselves available for the IPL this year. Starc is returning to the fold after a very long break. Head, at the same time, is Player of the Match in World Cup final. He is an explosive top-order batter and expect the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings to go after him and get into a heated fight in the auction room.