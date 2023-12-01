IPL 2024 Auction Registration: Mitchell Starc, Travis Head & Rachin Ravindra Headline 1,166-Player Register

In the buildup to the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Auction, cricket enthusiasts are buzzing with excitement as 1,166 players have officially thrown their hats into the ring. The player registration deadline closed on November 30, revealing a star-studded list of contenders vying for spots in the 10-team league. Let's delve into the key highlights and surprises.

Starc, Cummins, Head, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Hazelwood submitted their names for IPL 2024 auction. [Cricbuzz] pic.twitter.com/8GNGc8iKkx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 1, 2023

Star-Studded Lineup

Among the illustrious names gracing the Auction Register are top World Cup performers such as Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Daryl Mitchell, and Rachin Ravindra. The return of Mitchell Starc after an eight-year hiatus adds a nostalgic touch, while the inclusion of Pat Cummins and Travis Head promises high-octane performances on the cricketing stage.

Archer's Absence and English Presence

Notably absent from the list is Jofra Archer, recently released by the Mumbai Indians. Speculations surround Archer's absence, with talks suggesting his potential withdrawal due to injury. However, the English contingent is well-represented, featuring World Cup players like Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, and Dawid Malan. Each English player brings their unique skills to the auction table, making them sought-after assets.

Indian Dominance

Out of the extensive list of 1,166 players, a whopping 830 are Indian players, showcasing the depth of cricket talent within the country. Among them, 18 are capped players, including Varun Aaron, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Mavi, and Umesh Yadav. The capped players, recently released by their franchises, have set competitive base prices, with only four players aiming for the maximum of Rs 2 crore.

Franchise Dynamics

The IPL 2024 Auction is not merely a player showdown; it's a strategic game for franchises. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has urged franchises to submit additional player requests not listed on the Auction Register. This dynamic element injects uncertainty and intrigue into the process, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Auction Day Details

The auction drama is set to unfold in Dubai on December 19, promising a riveting spectacle for cricket enthusiasts worldwide. With only 77 slots to fill and a maximum of 30 allowed for overseas players, the competition will be fierce, and franchises must make strategic decisions to assemble their dream squads.