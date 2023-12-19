IPL 2024 Auction: Eoin Morgan Calls Gautam Gambhir 'Notorious Winner', Backs Him Alongside Captain Shreyas Iyer To Transform KKR

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan is optimistic about the team's chances in the upcoming IPL 2024, attributing their potential resurgence to the dynamic combination of mentor Gautam Gambhir and captain Shreyas Iyer. The franchise, finishing seventh in the last two seasons, has enlisted the services of Gambhir, a two-time IPL-winning captain, as their mentor for the forthcoming edition.

Gambhir's Return as Mentor

Gautam Gambhir, a proven leader with two IPL titles under his belt, returns to the Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. The move is seen as a strategic decision to infuse experience and winning spirit into the team. Gambhir's astute cricketing mind and leadership qualities are expected to play a pivotal role in guiding the team to success.

“I think Shreyas missed last year, and obviously, Nitish Rana came in and did what he could on such short notice. You know, under high pressure circumstances and getting to know the new coach and trying to make things work proved very challenging.

"But bringing Gambhir back in who is a notorious winner. Having played alongside him and under him as captain, Gambhir knows how to get it done," said Morgan, IPL expert with JIO Cinema, during an interaction.

"Gambhir along with Shreyas will be mentoring KKR in every facet and given the record that he's had in the Knight Rider shirt, I think, it will make a positive impact.”

Mitchell Starc - The Hot Property

Morgan singles out Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc as a potential game-changer. The former England captain anticipates a bidding war between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans for Starc's services. Starc's stellar performances in the WTC and World Cup finals make him a sought-after asset.

“I think Mitchell Starc alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, probably, Gerald Coetzee as overseas bowlers will be the most sought after. KKR and GT need good pacers at the moment.

Australia captain Pat Cummins has been sold for 17.5 Crore INR to Sunrises Hyderabad in the JioCinema mock auction __



Former England captain Eoin Morgan is representing SRH _ #IPLAuction #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/RTMTFhHhOx December 18, 2023

"When you look at the teams, I suppose they are coming into auction when their top-order is pretty much full. So, in that regard, I don't see many batters going for huge amounts of money.

"Brook is going to be in there and will be sought after. I think Head is going to create a strong buzz, given the last year and a half to two years he has had in all formats of the game.

Ravindra's Edge as a Left-Handed Batter

Rachin Ravindra, a left-handed top-order batter from New Zealand, earns praise from Morgan. The former captain believes that Ravindra's southpaw style gives him a unique advantage and expects him to draw interest during the auction.

“Likewise, Head, Ravindra is a player you can actually see teams identify with their need…you know, a top order left-handed batter. Whoever goes for one and doesn't get it and will go for the other,” he added.

Indian Players to Watch

Morgan identifies all-rounder Shardul Thakur and uncapped batter Shah Rukh Khan as potential big buys among Indian players. Shardul's all-round skills, flexibility with the ball, and aggressive batting style make him an attractive prospect, while Shah Rukh Khan's uncapped status adds an element of intrigue to his potential impact on the team.

"Shah Rukh too, because I think he's in fine form. He's so destructive and carries a sort of Rinku Singh model of finishing, and he could potentially create a bidding war,” Morgan signed off.