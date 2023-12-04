IPL 2024 Auction: List Of All Indian Capped Players And Cricketers Who Can Likely Go Unsold

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is months away from the beginning and the excitement is already in the air with events like retention day and auction day happening in the course of two or three weeks in recent time. The 2024 mini-auction for the IPL will take place in Dubai on December 19 as per reports and plenty of players will go under the hammer on the day, to be exact a total of 1,166 cricketers have registered for the auction with just 77 slots to be filled. A maximum of 30 overseas players could join the ten franchises set to take in the auction.

According to the registration list of IPL 2024 mini-auction, there are 830 Indians - of which 18 are capped players - along with 336 overseas cricketers.

Harshal Patel, Kedar Jadhav, Shardul Thakur, and Umesh Yadav have set their base price at a maximum of Rs. 2 Crore, while the other 14 - Varun Aaron, KS Bharat, Siddarth Kaul, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Mavi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Karun Nair, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Barinder Sran, Jaydev Unadkat, Hanuma Vihari and Sandeep Warrier - will be available at the reserve price of Rs. 50 lakh.

IPL 2024 Auction: Capped Indian Players Who Can Go Unsold

Kedhar Jadhav

The starting price of INR 2 crore for Kedar Jadhav seems high. The former player for India has spent a considerable amount of time away from the IPL. Even the veteran's acquisition by RCB as a replacement from the previous season was ineffective because he didn't play.

Hanuma Vihari

Over time, Hanuma Vihari hasn't been a consistent player in the IPL. The 16-time Test player for India has only participated in 24 IPL games since his 2013 debut, and he hasn't participated in a game since 2019.

Varun Aaron

Despite all of his talent, Varun Aaron, the speed sensation from India, has never been an IPL success story. Despite participating in more than 50 IPL games, the Jharkhand player's performance has been, to put it mildly, lackluster.

Shahbaz Nadeem

In the IPL, Shahbaz Nadeem saw an incredible climb. After performing incredibly well for the Delhi Capitals, the left-arm spinner was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2019 for an incredible INR 3.2 crore. But after that he was not picked by any team since 2022.