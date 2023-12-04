Test Series Against India Will Be Real Test For Bazball Believes England Coach Brendon McCullum

Head coach of the English test cricket team Brendon McCullum, speaking to a gathering at the RCB Innovation Lab's Leaders Meet India in Bengaluru, emphasized the formidable task that England would confront in the forthcoming test series against India.

McCullum expressed a sense of anticipation and readiness for the test that lies ahead for Bazball, "We have got a huge challenge against a very good Indian team in five tests in India. I am excited about it because you want to test yourself against the best side and I genuinely believe that India is the best in their own condition. It is going to be a good challenge for us. If we have success then fabulous, if we don't then I know we will go down in the style that we want to go down."

The England vs India 5-match Test series will be played in January 2024. Winning against India on home soil is always a difficult task but Ben Stokes and co will be positive to make an impact.

The renowned former New Zealand captain also revealed that the red ball cricket ensures ninety percent of the English Cricket Board revenue from red ball cricket, and it struggling has a huge impact on the sport for England.

In his address, McCullum also expressed his thoughts on the essence of Bazball and what it stands for, "We are playing the game, because we love cricket and we want to try and be as good at cricket as we possibly can. During the time that you are in the chair, you want to make sure you enjoy it and you shouldn't wait till the end of your career to do so. We are very lucky that we have had some immediate success but I don't think it is the ceiling for us. I think we have seen some guys who have unlocked their potential in the last 18 months or so and that's what the job is as a leader; to get the most out of the people that you're in charge of."

The 42-year-old also reminiscing the fearless and unbeaten knock of 158 off 73 balls in the very first IPL game credited this unbelievable knock as the inspiration for the Bazball phenomenon and how he still daydreams about this life-changing moment, McCullum said, "The reason why I daydream about that moment is because it literally changed my life. I was just a cricketer for New Zealand, where no one really knew what you did where you're from, or what you're capable of. But that day provided the platform, the forum, and the opportunity to change my life."