IPL 2024 Auction List Revealed; Check Indian Players, And How Many Overseas Players Up For Bidding In Dubai On December 19

IPL 2024 Auction: The 2024 auction will be special as it will be the first-ever international auction when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 sale takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.

"The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th, 2023," IPL said in an officials statement. (IPL 2024: Shoaib Akhtar To Shahid Afridi; Top Pakistan Cricketers Who Played In IPL - In Pics)

With 23 players opting to be placed in the top category, INR 2 crore is the highest reserve fee. The basic price for the 13 players on the auction list is INR 1.5 crore. For the forthcoming IPL 2024 auction, Australia's World Cup star Travis Head and England batter Harry Brook have been put in the top bracket at Rs 2 crore. The first group of hitters to be auctioned off in the IPL 2024 was led by renowned Australian batsman Steve Smith.

IPL 2024 Auction: Rs 1.5 Crore Bracket

Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka

Philip Salt - England

Colin Munro - New Zealand

Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies

Tom Curran - England

Jason Holder - West Indies

Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan

James Neesham - New Zealand

Daniel Sams - Australia

Chris Jordan - England

Tymal Mills - England

Jhye Richardson - Australia

Tim Southee - New Zealand

IPL 2024 Player Auction List Announced



Here are the Numbers You Need To Know #IPLAuction #IPL pic.twitter.com/WmLJMl3Ybs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 11, 2023

IPL 2024 Auction: Rs 1 crore bracket - Total 13

Rovman Powell - West Indies

Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

Alzarri Joseph - West Indies

Aston Turner - Australia

Michael Bracewell - New Zealand

Dwaine Pretorious - South Africa

Sam Billings - England

Gus Atkinson - England

Kyle Jamieson - New Zealand

Riley Meredith - Australia

Adam Milne - New Zealand

Wayne Parnell - South Africa

David Wiese - Netherlands

Rs 50 Lakh

Manish Pandey - India

Karun Nair - India

Jaydev Unadkat - India

Chetan Sakariya - India

Shivam Mavi - India

KS Bharat - India

Sandeep Warrier - India

Barinder Sran - India

Siddharth Kaul - India

Varun Aaron - India

Hanuma Vihari - India

IPL 2024 Auction: Rs 2 Crore Bracket

Harry Brook - England

Travis Head - Australia

Rilee Rossouw - South Africa

Steve Smith - Australia

Gerald Coetzee - South Africa

Pat Cummins - Australia

Chris Woakes - England

Josh Inglis - Australia

Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand

Josh Hazlewood - Australia

Mitchell Starc - Australia

Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan

Jamie Overton - England

David Willey - England B

Ben Duckett - England

Mustafizur Rahman - Bangladesh

Adil Rashid - England

Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa

James Vince - England

Sean Abbott - Australia

Indian players in 2 crore bracket: Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.