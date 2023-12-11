IPL 2024 Auction List Revealed; Check Indian Players, And How Many Overseas Players Up For Bidding In Dubai On December 19
IPL 2024 Auction: List All Of Indian, Overseas Players Up For Bidding In Dubai On December 19.
IPL 2024 Auction: The 2024 auction will be special as it will be the first-ever international auction when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 sale takes place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.
"The roster for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Player Auction has been unveiled, featuring 333 cricketers scheduled to go under the gavel in Dubai at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 19th, 2023," IPL said in an officials statement. (IPL 2024: Shoaib Akhtar To Shahid Afridi; Top Pakistan Cricketers Who Played In IPL - In Pics)
With 23 players opting to be placed in the top category, INR 2 crore is the highest reserve fee. The basic price for the 13 players on the auction list is INR 1.5 crore. For the forthcoming IPL 2024 auction, Australia's World Cup star Travis Head and England batter Harry Brook have been put in the top bracket at Rs 2 crore. The first group of hitters to be auctioned off in the IPL 2024 was led by renowned Australian batsman Steve Smith.
IPL 2024 Auction: Rs 1.5 Crore Bracket
Wanindu Hasaranga - Sri Lanka
Philip Salt - England
Colin Munro - New Zealand
Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies
Tom Curran - England
Jason Holder - West Indies
Mohammad Nabi - Afghanistan
James Neesham - New Zealand
Daniel Sams - Australia
Chris Jordan - England
Tymal Mills - England
Jhye Richardson - Australia
Tim Southee - New Zealand
IPL 2024 Player Auction List Announced
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 11, 2023
IPL 2024 Auction: Rs 1 crore bracket - Total 13
Rovman Powell - West Indies
Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand
Alzarri Joseph - West Indies
Aston Turner - Australia
Michael Bracewell - New Zealand
Dwaine Pretorious - South Africa
Sam Billings - England
Gus Atkinson - England
Kyle Jamieson - New Zealand
Riley Meredith - Australia
Adam Milne - New Zealand
Wayne Parnell - South Africa
David Wiese - Netherlands
Rs 50 Lakh
Manish Pandey - India
Karun Nair - India
Jaydev Unadkat - India
Chetan Sakariya - India
Shivam Mavi - India
KS Bharat - India
Sandeep Warrier - India
Barinder Sran - India
Siddharth Kaul - India
Varun Aaron - India
Hanuma Vihari - India
IPL 2024 Auction: Rs 2 Crore Bracket
Harry Brook - England
Travis Head - Australia
Rilee Rossouw - South Africa
Steve Smith - Australia
Gerald Coetzee - South Africa
Pat Cummins - Australia
Chris Woakes - England
Josh Inglis - Australia
Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand
Josh Hazlewood - Australia
Mitchell Starc - Australia
Mujeeb Ur Rahman - Afghanistan
Jamie Overton - England
David Willey - England B
Ben Duckett - England
Mustafizur Rahman - Bangladesh
Adil Rashid - England
Rassie van der Dussen - South Africa
James Vince - England
Sean Abbott - Australia
Indian players in 2 crore bracket: Harshal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav.
