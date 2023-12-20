trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2700996
WATCH: IPL Auctioneer Says, 'Hammer Has Come Down' To Preity Zinta Who Tried To Reverse A Buy; Video Goes Viral

Moments after the hammer confirmed the purchase, team owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta realized the blunder.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a surprising twist during the 2024 IPL Auction, Punjab Kings found themselves in a mix-up that led to the accidental purchase of Shashank Singh. The confusion unfolded during the accelerated bidding phase, leaving the franchise in an awkward position. Despite efforts to rectify the error, auction regulations stood firm, making it a unique incident in IPL history. During the accelerated round, Shashank Singh's name was called out, initiating the bidding process. The sole bidders, Punjab Kings, unintentionally secured the services of the uncapped 32-year-old all-rounder from Chattisgarh, who had gone unsold in the previous auction after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The Attempt to Undo

Moments after the hammer confirmed the purchase, team owners Ness Wadia and Preity Zinta realized the blunder. Despite their attempt to rectify the error, auctioneer Mallika Sagar asserted that, under auction rules, a confirmed purchase could not be reversed once the hammer falls.

Regulations Prohibit Reversals

Wadia and Zinta sought to place Shashank back into the auction, but strict auction regulations prevented such reversals after a confirmed purchase. Shashank, with a T20 record of 55 matches, 724 runs, and 15 wickets, remained an accidental acquisition for Punjab Kings.

Expert Opinions

The incident raised eyebrows in the cricket world, with anchor Suhail Chandok expressing disapproval on Jio Cinema. He emphasized the importance of clarity in auction strategies, stating, "We don’t see that in the auction if you are clear with your plans." Mike Hesson, an expert on the show, questioned Punjab Kings' overall strategy, noting, "Not sure what Punjab achieved from this IPL auction. They have a lot of backups but not a lot of substance."

PBKS Left in a Bind

The unique incident left Punjab Kings in a bind, emphasizing the stringent rules governing IPL auctions even in cases of mistaken identities. The team, now stuck with a player they did not intend to target, faces the challenge of making the best out of an unexpected acquisition.

Similar Incidents in the Auction

Interestingly, Punjab Kings were not alone in bidding for the wrong player during the IPL 2024 Auction. Delhi Capitals also faced a similar situation but managed to reverse their bid promptly, highlighting the importance of clarity and precision in the fast-paced auction environment.

