Next MS Dhoni? Who Is Kumar Kushagra, Jharkhand's Wicket-Keeper Batsman Bought By Delhi Capitals For Rs 7.20 Cr In IPL 2024 Auction

Kumar Kushagra's connection to MS Dhoni goes beyond mere comparisons.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 09:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a dazzling display of power-hitting prowess, Jharkhand's uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman, Kumar Kushagra, emerged as a star attraction at the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai. Delhi Capitals, captivated by his potential, engaged in a fierce bidding war that culminated in them securing the young talent for a whopping Rs 7.20 crore. At just 19 years old, Kumar Kushagra has already drawn comparisons to the legendary MS Dhoni, known for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cricket. The right-handed batter's adeptness at power-hitting and sound technique caught the eye of scouts, leading to an intense bidding tussle among franchises.

Journey to Prominence

Kumar Kushagra's journey to stardom began with a standout performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament earlier this year, where he amassed 111 runs in six matches for Jharkhand. His consistent performances across formats, including the Vijay Hazare Trophy, further solidified his reputation as a promising young talent.

Impressive Record

In 11 T20 matches, Kumar Kushagra boasts a commendable record, scoring 140 runs at a striking rate of 117.64. His ability to adapt his innings based on match conditions showcases not only his cricketing skill but also a maturity beyond his years. His recent exploits in the Vijay Hazare Trophy seasons of 2022-23 and 2023-24, where he scored 275 and 164 runs respectively, highlight his growing influence as a top-order batsman.

MS Dhoni Connection

Kumar Kushagra's connection to MS Dhoni goes beyond mere comparisons. Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and part of the Delhi Capitals management, was so impressed with Kushagra during trial camps that he promised to secure the young talent, bidding up to Rs 10 crore if necessary.

Family and Coaching Background

Hailing from Jamshedpur, Kumar Kushagra's cricketing journey was shaped under the guidance of his father, Shashikant, who coached him at home. Shashikant's commitment to his son's cricketing development, evident in the meticulous training inspired by Bob Woolmer's "Art and Science of Cricket," has played a pivotal role in Kumar's rise.

The Future with Delhi Capitals

With Sourav Ganguly's unwavering confidence and a substantial bid from Delhi Capitals, Kumar Kushagra finds himself in a prime position to make a significant impact in the upcoming IPL season. His consistent performances and the backing of cricketing stalwarts make him a player to watch out for in the quest for cricketing glory.

