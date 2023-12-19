The IPL 2024 auction created ripples of excitement as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured the services of Shardul Thakur for Rs 4 crore, marking a triumphant reunion between the all-rounder and the MS Dhoni-led team. The event took place at the Coco-Cola Arena in Dubai, where CSK, a five-time IPL champion, was unusually active early in the bidding wars.

Thakur's Journey: From KKR to CSK

Shardul Thakur, a two-time IPL winner with CSK in 2018 and 2021, found his way back to the franchise after a brief stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Thakur's captivating journey unfolded as he was released by KKR after being traded in for a hefty Rs 10.5 crore from Delhi Capitals. Despite a dip in his IPL earnings, Thakur expressed enthusiasm about returning to play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

Suresh Raina's Prophetic Insight

Notably, former CSK vice-captain Suresh Raina's predictions in the IPL 2024 mock auction gained attention. Raina foresaw a homecoming for Thakur, emphasizing the all-rounder's best performances under Dhoni's captaincy. Thakur's versatility, similar to Pat Cummins, adds depth to CSK's bowling department.

Thakur's Performance Analysis

In the 2023 season, Thakur played for KKR, managing only 7 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.48 runs per over. However, Raina highlighted Thakur's potential, praising his abilities with both bat and ball. Thakur's statistics tell a story of his cricketing prowess, with 286 runs and 89 wickets in 86 IPL appearances.

Rachin Ravindra's Steal Deal

CSK's shopping spree also included New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, acquired for a steal deal at Rs 1.80 crore. Ravindra, a World Cup star, showcased his all-round abilities during his maiden World Cup campaign, making him a valuable addition to the CSK squad.

Missed Opportunities: Head and Cummins

While CSK secured Thakur and Ravindra, they faced setbacks in bidding wars for Travis Head and Pat Cummins. SunRisers Hyderabad broke the bank, setting an IPL record by spending Rs 20.50 crore to acquire Cummins, surpassing the previous record set in the 2023 auction.