IPL 2024 Auction: Happy Kaviya Maran Celebrates After Buying Travis Head, Pic Goes Viral - Watch

In a high-stakes bidding war during the IPL 2024 Auction, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) emerged victorious in acquiring Australia's Cricket World Cup 2023 hero, Travis Head, for a staggering Rs 6.8 crore. The auction room buzzed with anticipation as Head's name entered the fray, capturing the attention of all ten teams participating. While SRH was determined to secure Head, a significant challenge came from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who engaged in a tense last-minute battle for the Australian opener. Interestingly, the SRH camp, led by the enthusiastic Kaviya Maran, displayed unwavering determination, matching CSK's every bid with an immediate response.

Travis Head sold to SRH at 6.80cr. pic.twitter.com/kfXgMRXUrU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

Smile in SRH camp when they got Travis Head. pic.twitter.com/PVhpNZhGsm — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 19, 2023

Kavya Maran after sealing Hasaranga for just 1.5cr. pic.twitter.com/ZOVPba5LXH — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2023

Kaviya Maran's Swift Moves

As the auction unfolded, Kaviya Maran, the owner of SRH, strategically raised her paddle in tandem with CSK's bids, leaving no room for deliberation at the SRH table. The atmosphere was charged with excitement, as Maran's swift and confident moves reflected her determination to secure Travis Head at any cost.

Celebrations Erupt in SRH Camp

After successfully clinching the deal for Travis Head, a jubilant Kaviya Maran celebrated the acquisition with SRH's head coach, Daniell Vetori, and other team members. A video capturing Maran's joyous reaction quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the intense emotions and camaraderie within the SRH camp.

Other Notable Auction Highlights

While Travis Head stole the spotlight, the IPL 2024 Auction witnessed several other noteworthy moments. In the first set of capped all-rounders, players like Gerald Coetzee, Pat Cummins, and Wanindu Hasaranga attracted significant bids. The auction showcased intense bidding wars and surprising unsold players, including Steve Smith and Karun Nair.