IPL 2024 Auction: Travis Head To Rachin Ravindra, 5 Players Who Can Fetch Over Rs 10 Crore

In IPL 2024 auction, new records could be broken. All ten franchises have sent the list of released and retained players. For the upcoming 2024 season, both teams will receive a purse of Rs 100 crore, which marks a five crore increase from the previous year. The ultimate purse for each team will be determined by the funds generated from released players and the remaining amount from the unspent purse of the 2023 auction. We take a look at five overseas players who can fetch over Rs 10 crore at the upcoming auction. Take a look.

Travis Head

The World Cup 2023 final hero for Australia, Travis Head is an attacking opener who can be as threatening at No 3 or 4. The teams who are looking for an explosive opener might bid high and for long to get him. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings could be two sides who may fight for Head as well as Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rachin Ravindra

He was the best thing that happened to New Zealand in the World Cup. Rachin was always a special talent but his real test was performing well in the World Cup, which is a high-pressured environment. The 24-year-old struck 578 runs in the tournament an has got the attention of the IPL franchises. Rachin bowls and bats well. He is surely going to start an intense bidding war.

Mitchell Starc

Starc is returning to the auction after a long time. The last time Starc played IPL was in 2015, for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Starc is likely to get higher bids from the same franchise. RCB have released all their pacers and need an experienced bowler to start the proceedings. Mumbai Indians could also go after Starc as they have released Jofra Archer and may need someone to open bowling with Jasprit Bumrah to share his load. If more than 2 franchises are interested, there will be a bidding war for him. Longer the war, higher the price.

Daryl Mitchell

Another big match player from New Zealand. Daryl Mitchell is a solid powe-anchor. He can steady he innings and then explode suddenly. He bowls too. Fields exceptionally well. He is an ideal pick for teams like Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrises Hyderabad. Mitchell is even a captaincy material as he is a good cricketing brain.

Gerald Coetzee

The South African pacer was brilliant in the World Cup. He finished with 20 wickets and was a sight to behold when he bowled with high intensity in the semi-finals, trying to win a game for Proteas Men from a difficult situation. Coetzee has got the attention of the IPL franchises and with Starc will be the most-sought pacers in the auction room in Dubai on December 19.

#WorldCupPhotoOfTheDay



Gerald Coetzee of South Africa celebrates a Pakistani wicket during the @cricketworldcup 2023 group match at Chennai. #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/JuCgcls3Ox — Revolt (@sambayorker) October 27, 2023

IPL 2024 Auction: How many players up for grabs.

A total of 1166 players have registered themselves for IPL 2024 auction but not all of them make it to the auction room. The ten franchises will discuss all the names and provide a list of players to the IPL organising committee of the players they are interested to buy. All these lists are combined and the governing body then released a final list of players who would be auctioned.