MS Dhoni had long locks. He was only 24 and just starting out in international cricket. He was not even the captain back then but a youngster trying to make his place in the Indian cricket team's dressing room. The knocksof 148 runs vs Pakistan and 183 vs Sri Lanka had immensely helped him retain his place in the team. Dhoni, off the field, was also making place in the hearts of many fans of Indian cricket, including women.

Before he got married in 2010 with the love of his life Sakshi Sinh Rawat, Dhoni was the most popular bachelor of the Indian cricket team. He was a favourite among his female fans. A video from 2005 or 2006 has gone viral after 18 years in which a female fan can be seen trying to hug and kiss the former Indian captain.

In the video, one can see Dhoni, surrounded by security personnel, trying to reach the team bus when a femal fan appoaches him by breaking the security and hugs, kisses him. She looks very emotional in the video. Dhoni, initially, does not try to walk away from her and goes to meet her but when he sees that she is coming way to close, he begins to go back to the bus with a smile on his face.

December 4, 2023

Eighteen years later, Dhoni is a cricketing cult in the country. His every move is followed on social media even when the former captain stays away from the internet as much as possible. Dhoni continues to woo fans with his captaincy in Indian Premier League (IPL). He will lead five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in 2024, which is possibly his last time in the yelloe jersey as a professional cricketer.

This month Dhoni will be busy doing meetings with the officials of CSK to discuss which players they want ahead of the IPL auction, which is on December 19 and will be held in Dubai. Dhoni is 42 and will leave no stone unturned to help Chennai win the record-setting sixth IPL title. It is the only reason he is still playing. Dhoni's injured knee is his biggest concern. He needs to take care of it before the next IPL starts.