IPL 2024: Blame Game In LSG Camp After Loss To DC As KL Rahul Slams Team

Lucknow Super Giants suffered third conseutive loss in IPL 2024 going down against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 19 runs. LSG captain KL Rahul pinpointed the team's struggles in the powerplay as the primary reason for their position in the league. Reflecting on the match, Rahul emphasised, "Losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay was the big reason why we are in this position." Despite a valiant effort from Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan, Lucknow Super Giants fell short, succumbing to a 19-run defeat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Coming to the match, DC, opting to bat first, posted a big total of 208/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Stubbs and Abhishek Porel spearheaded the innings with fine fifties, propelling their team to a formidable total. Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the top bowler for Lucknow Super Giants, claiming figures of 2/51.

In response, Lucknow Super Giants faced early setbacks, finding themselves at 44/4. However, resilient half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Arshad Khan kept their hopes alive. Despite their efforts, the relentless bowling performance from Delhi Capitals restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 189/9 by the end of their innings.

Rahul lamented the missed opportunity, stating, "When we got JFM out in the first over we should have capitalized, but they - Hope and Porel - showed a lot of intent." He acknowledged the significance of a solid start in setting the stage for their power-hitters like Stoinis and Pooran.

Expressing disappointment, Rahul highlighted a recurring issue throughout the season, "We keep losing a lot of wickets in the powerplay, we never get a solid start to get the likes of Stoinis and Pooran in." This consistent struggle to establish a solid foundation has hindered Lucknow Super Giants' performance in the league.

With this defeat, Delhi Capitals climbed to the fifth position in the standings, concluding their season with seven wins and 14 points. Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants slipped to seventh place, managing six wins and 12 points. The fate of both teams' playoff aspirations now hangs in the balance, contingent upon the outcomes of the remaining fixtures involving other franchises.