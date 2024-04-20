IPL 2024: 'Bromance' Clip Of Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir Breaks Internet, Watch Viral Video Here
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir share a chat ahead of KKR vs RCB clash.
Nearly three weeks after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's 2023 IPL heat took some much-needed break as during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the two former Indian teammates, both of whom were members of the 2011 World Cup-winning team, were seen engaged in a lively conversation at Eden Gardens before KKR's home game against the three-time finalists.
Virat Kohli having a chat with Gautam Gambhir. pic.twitter.com/cZavpgDAq0 Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 20, 2024
