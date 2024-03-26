IPL 2024: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Part In Hilarious Banter With Wife Rivaba

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja went viral via an Instagram banter with his wife Rivaba, leaving fans in splits. Jadeja who is known for tremendous cricketing skills on the field showed a playful side on social media recently with a comment on his wife's post.

Rivaba Jadeja posted a picture on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a 'Hukum'(Order) word-printed t-shirt with Jadeja's picture also in the background. (WATCH: When MS Dhoni ELBOWED CSK Teammate Mustafizur Rahman And Got Fined 75 Percent Match Fees)

Seizing the opportunity, Jadeja cheekily commented, "Mera hukum hai room aao jaldi" (My order is, to come to the room quickly). This cheeky comment made many fans react on the post and his comment.

Recently, Anirudhsinh Jadeja (father of the cricketer) accused Ravindra's wife Rivaba of creating differences in the family. However, Jadeja strongly refuted the accusations made by his father, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, in a recent interview with a Gujarati newspaper. Describing the interview as "staged" and "baseless," Ravindra asserted that it was an endeavor to "defame" his wife, Rivaba. "Let's disregard the content of orchestrated interviews," Jadeja captioned a graphic on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, featuring a message in Gujarati.

Coming to the IPL 2024, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl against the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. CSK and GT are set to face each other for the first time since playing out a thrilling final that saw the MS Dhoni-led side emerge victorious and clinch their fifth IPL title.

GT will be looking to take revenge for the defeat in the final, while CSK will try to keep the winning momentum on their side. Both teams are unbeaten after CSK defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru with a clinical performance, while GT left Mumbai Indians stunned with a remarkable effort with the ball.

GT skipper Shubman Gill said during the time of the toss, "We will bowl first. That (against MI) match was physical and mentally exhausting. Everyone is well rested and well settled with 10 teams playing. We get enough rest time between matches. It shows the character of the team, the way our bowlers bounced back against Mumbai. Playing with the same team."

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said during the tiem of the toss, "We were looking to bowl first, wicket is hard and looks similar to the first game. It was a rusty start (against RCB) but we came back well. Everyone showed good intent throughout the innings. Our Malinga, Pathirana comes in for Theekshana."