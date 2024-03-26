CSK vs GT Live Cricket Score and Updates, IPL 2024: Check Probable Playing 11s
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans ( CSK vs GT) LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024: All eyes will be on MS Dhoni in this key clash
After winning the first match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to maintain the winning momentum as they face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 7 of the season at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. All eyes will be on how Ruturaj Gaikwad does as captain of the CSK in the second match of the season. He will be up against Shubman Gill who will be leading GT. These are two potential future captains of Team India and it will be interesting to see how these two fare in this tournament.
Fans will be hoping MS Dhoni gets to bat today in Chennai, in front of the packed crowd. Last time, he did ot get to bat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and hopefully, the world will get to see Dhoni bat.
Chennai Vs Gujarat LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
CSK Probable XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman
GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson
LIVE Score CSK vs GT: Check both the squads
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Nishant Sindhu, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish
Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Matthew Wade, Kane Williamson, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Sandeep Warrier, Jayant Yadav
CSK vs GT IPL 2024 LIVE: Ruturaj Gaikwad Vs Shubman Gill
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of IPL 2024 between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill on our live blog here. It is a clash between two top teams, the last year's finalists and expect it to be a close contest. Keep watching this space for latest updates.