Watch: Sakshi Dhoni Shares Video Of How MS Dhoni Celebrated New Year With Family

MS Dhoni, the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), rang in the New Year of 2024 with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. Sakshi posted a short glimpse of their celebration of the new year with loved ones. In anticipation of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Dhoni is now spending quality time with his family. The IPL 2024 mini-auction was held in Dubai, where the former captain of India was recently spotted celebrating new year.

"Happy New Year from us to all of you! Have a stellar year ahead," read Sakshi's post caption wishing everyone a happy new year. (IPL 2024: Fans Stop MS Dhoni For Chopping His Hair As CSK Captain Says It Takes 1 Hour 10 Minutes To Get Ready; Watch)

Watch the video here:

(More to follow)