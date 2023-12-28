IPL 2024: Fans Stop MS Dhoni For Chopping His Hair As CSK Captain Says It Takes 1 Hour 10 Minutes To Get Ready; Watch

Way back in 2002, a young MS Dhoni showing off his long locks, was hitting sixes over the deep extra cover region off pacers for run. This was against Pakistan A in a tri-series that also involed Kenya. Representing India A, this was the first live match where the excellence of Dhoni ws first spotted by the Indian fans. The first reaction among many, including this writer, was who is this young man smashing maximums with so much ease and with a unique hairstyle.

Dhoni had very long hair back then. He got it straightened and chopped it a little when he made his India debut at the end of 2003. Later, he would go on to get praise from former Pakistan president Late Musharraf. He chopped it all in late 2007 and never grew got the same look back again.

But this year, Dhoni has got the long locks back, even if not the same old look of his. And the cricket icon has kept it like that throughout the year as well even if keeping it has become a hard task.

At 42 years of age, Dhoni is not as bif a fan of long hair as he was when he was 20. But he keeps the look for his fans. In an event, Dhoni was quizzed on his new look and he said that he is keeping it because the fans like it. Otherwise, he is ready to chop it down the moment he decides to.

"Maintaining this hairstyle is very difficult. Earlier, I used to get ready in 20 mins, now it takes 1 hour 10 minutes. I am doing it because fans are liking it, but someday I wake up and decide it's enough, I'll cut it down," Dhoni said.

It was hair stylist Aalim Hakim who had given this look to Dhoni earlier this year. Taking to Instagram, Hakim had revealed the new look, saying hat it was decided after both he and Dhoni discovered a fan art which had Dhoni's look conceptualised like this.

The fans will be hoping that 'Captain Cool' plays in IPL 2024 with the same look. He is coming to the T20 league again to try and win the record-extending sixth IPL trophy for his franchise Chennai Super Kings.