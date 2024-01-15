MS Dhoni Invited For Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony In Ayodhya

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is among the special 16 individuals from Jharkhand invited for the Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony on January 22. Former India captain Dhoni's picture with an invitation from government officials went viral since it got posted.

According to a PTI report, senior RSS functionary Dhananjay Singh handed over the invitation to MS Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi on Monday (January 15).

"We handed over the invitation card to him (Dhoni) on behalf of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22," Singh told PTI.

MS Dhoni has been invited for Pran Pratishtha of Lord Rama at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

As per temple officials, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be held for seven days starting on January 16. VVIPs and top dignitaries from diverse fields and occupations receiving invitations from the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the grand event on January 22,

The Trust has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and honour all attendees and will present them with a range of gifts that include 'Ram Raj.' As part of the celebration, Teerth Kshetra Trust will also distribute special 'Motichoor laddus' made from desi ghee as 'Prasad' (ceremonial offering) to the guests.

More than 11,000 guests nationwide have received invitations from the Trust for the Pran Pratistha ceremony, with special arrangements underway to provide memorable gifts to all attendees.

According to a Trust member, the revered Ram Raj soil excavated from the temple will be presented to the guests, serving as a cherished memento. This sacred gift could be poured into earthen pots or used in one's front or backyards, adding divine grace to their households. Even those unable to attend the Pran Pratishtha programme may receive this meaningful gift in future, according to officials. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the 'Pran Prathistha' of Shri Ram Lalla on January 22.