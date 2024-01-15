trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2709928
Just Like Brian Lara, Prakhar Chaturvedi Slams 404* In Final Of Cooch Behar Trophy During Karnataka vs Mumbai

In the same match, the son of India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, Samit Dravid, made a notable contribution, scoring 22 runs off 46 balls at number five.

Prakhar Chaturvedi, representing Karnataka in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, an annual four-day tournament for U19 cricketers against Mumbai, accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the only player in U19 cricket to breach the 400-run mark. In a display of exceptional batting prowess, Chaturvedi smashed an unbeaten 404* in the first innings of the title clash, setting new records and making a significant mark in the youth cricket scene.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy, echoing the legendary Brian Lara's feat at the Test level towards the end of his career. (WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Deepfake Video Discussing Sara Tendulkar Goes Viral, Cricketer Urges Strict Action)

Checkout the reactions here:

Prakhar Chaturvedi, opening the innings for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy final against Mumbai, showcased an extraordinary display of resilience and skill. Remaining unbeaten until the declaration, he faced a staggering 638 deliveries, smashing 46 fours and three sixes on his way to becoming the first batsman ever to score 400 runs in a Cooch Behar Trophy final innings. His monumental effort contributed significantly to Karnataka's imposing total of 890 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 223 overs before declaring. (WATCH: India Cricket Stars Seek Divine Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Makar Sankranti)

In the same match, the son of India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, Samit Dravid, made a notable contribution, scoring 22 runs off 46 balls at number five. Another centurion in the innings was Harshil Dharmani, who crafted a splendid innings of 169 runs off 228 balls, featuring 19 fours and five sixes. Prakhar's partnerships were crucial, particularly his 290-run stand with Dharmani for the second wicket and an unbeaten 163-run partnership with Samarth N for the ninth wicket, leading to the declaration after he achieved the historic 400-run milestone.

