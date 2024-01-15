Just Like Brian Lara, Prakhar Chaturvedi Slams 404* In Final Of Cooch Behar Trophy During Karnataka vs Mumbai

Prakhar Chaturvedi, representing Karnataka in the final of the Cooch Behar Trophy, an annual four-day tournament for U19 cricketers against Mumbai, accomplished a remarkable feat by becoming the only player in U19 cricket to breach the 400-run mark. In a display of exceptional batting prowess, Chaturvedi smashed an unbeaten 404* in the first innings of the title clash, setting new records and making a significant mark in the youth cricket scene.

This achievement is particularly noteworthy, echoing the legendary Brian Lara's feat at the Test level towards the end of his career. (WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Deepfake Video Discussing Sara Tendulkar Goes Viral, Cricketer Urges Strict Action)

Checkout the reactions here:

What a mammoth Innings by Prakhar Chaturvedi in 2023/24 Cooch Behar Trophy Final.#CoochBeharTrophy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/wIzlQERLXr pic.twitter.com/IIDD0rPDke Indian Domestic Cricket Forum - IDCF (@IDCForum) January 15, 2024

Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes the st player to score Runs in the final of #CoochBeharTrophy with his outstanding 404* knock against Mumbai



404* Runs 638 Balls 46 Fours 3 Sixes pic.twitter.com/42TfQoGV7u Jaipal Abhishek Singh (@JaipalabhishekS) January 15, 2024

Prakhar Chaturvedi scored 404* in 638 balls for Karnataka against Mumbai in the Final of Cooch Behar Trophy. pic.twitter.com/oN34Ztzn7S Usama_Butt_1 (@Butt_101) January 15, 2024

HISTORY MADE AT COOCH BEHAR TROPHY...



Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi becomes first player to score 400 in the Final of Cooch Behar - He scored 404*(638) with 46 fours and 3 Sixes. pic.twitter.com/9L94JoWS2k January 15, 2024

Prakhar Chaturvedi, opening the innings for Karnataka in the Cooch Behar Trophy final against Mumbai, showcased an extraordinary display of resilience and skill. Remaining unbeaten until the declaration, he faced a staggering 638 deliveries, smashing 46 fours and three sixes on his way to becoming the first batsman ever to score 400 runs in a Cooch Behar Trophy final innings. His monumental effort contributed significantly to Karnataka's imposing total of 890 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 223 overs before declaring. (WATCH: India Cricket Stars Seek Divine Blessings At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple On Makar Sankranti)

In the same match, the son of India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, Samit Dravid, made a notable contribution, scoring 22 runs off 46 balls at number five. Another centurion in the innings was Harshil Dharmani, who crafted a splendid innings of 169 runs off 228 balls, featuring 19 fours and five sixes. Prakhar's partnerships were crucial, particularly his 290-run stand with Dharmani for the second wicket and an unbeaten 163-run partnership with Samarth N for the ninth wicket, leading to the declaration after he achieved the historic 400-run milestone.