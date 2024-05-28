Punjab Kings blew hot and cold this IPL season but they had lots of positive performances which brought smiles to the faces of cricket fans. 'A fluke' or 'a mistake' labeled by social media and some confusion - the buy deal of 32-year-old Shashank Singh turned out to be something else for the Punjab Kings. First, no, Shashank Singh was not bought by mistake during the IPL mini-auction as confirmed by the player and the franchise in a recent social media post to clear the confusion on the internet.

There were Shashank Singhs listed in the IPL 2024 auction. PBKS bought the batter from Chattisgarh who part of SRH in IPL 2022 and is known for his hard-hitting abilities. Another one named the same was 19-year-old batter from Bengal who has not played first-class cricket yet. PBKS were the only one to bid for Shashank, and the drama began after the hammer went down. As the auctioneer went on to the next player in the lot, PBKS co-owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia were seen raising their hand and asking the auctioneer to take the bid back as an audio of Sagar confirmed it.

However, to clear this confusion, PBKS took on social media and cleared the air about what they really wanted. (Andre Russell, Ananya Pandey's Dance To Celebrate KKR's IPL 2024 Triumph Goes Viral - Watch)

"Official Update Punjab Kings would like to clarify that Shashank Singh was always on our target list. The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him on board and see him contribute to our success," tweeted PBKS.

Later, Shashank, brought by PBKS thanked the franchise, replying to their statement, "It's All Cool ... Thank you for Trusting on me!!!!". (IPL 2024: Top 10 Uncapped Indian Players Who Could Make International Debut After T20 World Cup 2024 -In Pics)

Whether you call it a mistake or a blessing in disguise, Shashank Singh did not let the outside voice effect his batting. He shined with 21 sixes in the tournament and some eye catching knocks which can help him wear the India jersey soon if he keeps playing cricket shots like he has in the IPL 2024 season.