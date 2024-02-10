In what comes as a piece of surprising and interesting news, Shamar Joseph, the hero from the famous Gabba Test in which West Indies scripted history by beating Australia will play the IPL 2024. An IPL statement has informed that the sensational pacer will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Mark Wood's replacement.

How Much Will He Earn From Playing IPL?

According to a media statement from IPL, the Caribbean speedster will join the Lucknow-based franchise for Rs 3 Crore. (Umesh Yadav Reacts After Being Ignored By BCCI For India vs England Last 3 Tests)

Following his stupendous performance during the West Indies tour to Australia, this will mark Joseph's first stint in the iconic T20 tournament in India.

"Joseph will join LSG for Rs 3 Crore. The speedster was recently at the forefront during West Indies' Test win at the Gabba. He picked 7 wickets in the 2nd innings to script a historic win in Australia for West Indies. This will be Joseph's first stint in the IPL," IPL stated in an official statement.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old was nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month Award for January 2024. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the nominees.

During his Test debut, right-armer Joseph made an immediate impact, taking Australia batter Steve Smith's wicket with his first delivery.

Joseph scooped up four Australian wickets on his debut in Adelaide, finishing with fantastic numbers of 5-94. He followed this up with solid scores of 36 and 15 when he batted for his side at No. 11.

The star pacer delivered an even greater effort in the West Indies' victory over Australia in the second Test in Brisbane, bowling 7-68 to help the Caribbean side win their first Test in Australia since 1997. He scored 57 runs at 28.50 in two Tests and grabbed 13 wickets at an impressive 17.30.

It sounds like Joseph's cricket journey is taking some interesting turns! Despite the setback with the toe injury preventing him from playing for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 season, it's promising that he's attracting attention from teams like Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL. And it's quite a testament to his potential that Daren Sammy sees him as a viable option for the West Indies T20 World Cup squad, especially considering his limited experience in T20 cricket so far. It'll be exciting to see how Joseph continues to develop and whether he can make an impact on the international stage.