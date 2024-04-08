As Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), all eyes will be on the anticipated showdown between MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir. These two cricketing icons have made significant contributions to their teams over the years in the IPL. However, in this encounter, they find themselves in different roles. Dhoni continues to be a player for CSK, while Gambhir takes on the role of mentoring KKR, the team he once captained to two IPL titles.

"I wanted to win. I am very clear in my mind. Friends, mutual respect, everything will remain. But when you are in the middle, I am captaining KKR and he is captaining CSK. If you ask him, he will probably give you the same answer. It's about winning. Obviously, MS is the most successful captain India will ever have. I don't think anyone can reach that level - winning 3 ICC trophies," Gambhir said Star Sports.

Gambhir has expressed his enjoyment in facing off against Dhoni in the IPL, attributing it to the CSK superstar's 'tactical mindset'.

"But, yes, in the IPL, enjoyed every bit of it because I knew MS had that tactical mindset. He is very good tactically. Knew how to control the spinners, how to set the fields against them and would never give up as well. He batted at No. 6 or 7, and we knew that till he was there, he could finish off the game.

Gambhir also praised Dhoni's prowess as a 'finisher', which motivates him to devise stronger strategies to counter teams like CSK.

"Even if they needed 20 runs in an over, and MS was in the middle, he could finish off that game. At the same time, I knew I had the bowling attack to challenge anyone in the Super Kings. Knew that tactically had to be better than him in every front because he is not that aggressive on the field, but knew he would not give up. Chennai is that kind of a team, against whom you know you are not winning until the last ball was bowled," Gambhir said.