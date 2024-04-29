IPL 2024: Virat Kohli SLAMS His Strike Rate Critics, Says 'Those Who Sit And Talk From The Box...'

RCB batter Virat Kohli does not like to mince words when he has proven some people wrong through his performances. Over the years, the star India batter has faced a lot of criticism over many aspects of his cricket. He has looked to improve himself every single time and then replying to these critics using the microphone also. He did the same on Sunday evening when he was asked about the numbers he creates and whether he thinks too much about it. Kohli ensured he spoke his mind this time as well.

Also Read | IPL 2024: RCB's Playoff Qualification Scenario After Thumping Win Over GT

Kohli made an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls, finished with a strike rate of 159.09, helping RCB beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by nine wickets. RCB were massively helped by Will Jacks' terrific 41-ball 100 in the chase of 201.

Replying to a question by a commentator on his cricketing numbers, Kohli took this opportunity to get back to his critics. Kohli said that he does not really listen to the talk about strike rates and always looks to win the game for his side. Taking a potshot at the critics, especially those with a microphone in their hand, Kohli said that it is easier to sit and talk from the box.

Here what Kohli said, "All the people who talk about strike-rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about the stuff. For me, it's about winning the games for the team and there's a reason why you have done it for 15 years, you have done this day in and day out, you have won games for your teams, I am not quite sure that if you have not been in that situation yourself, to sit amd talk about the game from the box. For me, people can talk about the assumptions day in and day out, but those who have done day and day out, they know what's happening and it's a kind of muscle memory for me now."

It must be noted that Kohli has an overall strike rate of 131.02 in IPL where as his strike rate this season has increased to 147.49. He is looking to score at a more quick rate this season. That means the criticism has had its say. This is the best strike rate with which Kohli has batted since IPL 2026, when he finished with a SR of 152.03.