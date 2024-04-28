Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seem to have found their mojo back with back-to-back wins in the ongoing IPL 2024 season after losing six matches in a row. Their latest win came against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad headlined by a century from Will Jacks who just showed no mercy on the opposition bowlers in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli's 44-ball 70 and Will Jacks' 41-ball 100 guided RCB over the line against GT on Saturday (April 28) but they still remain on the bottom of the points table.

Now all the focus of RCB fans shifts on the points table which is not so pleasing at the moment for the Bengaluru franchise and their supporters. However, their best chances to qualify are if the top three leaders of the league - Rajasthan Royals (16 points), Kolkata Knight Riders (10 points) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (10 points) - win all the games they have left which also means they need the top three teams right now to qualify to sneak into the fourth slot somehow. (Virat Kohli's Unbelievable Six Over Long Off From Backfoot Leaves RCB Fans Stunned, Video Goes Viral - Watch)

If RR finish with 22 points and KKR with SRH also get 20 points even after losing a couple of games will make chances of RCB qualifying for the playoffs good.

If RCB secures victories in their upcoming matches, they stand a strong chance of advancing without relying on their Net Run Rate. They'll particularly hope that none of the other teams reach 16 points, as the maximum they could achieve is 14.

There's a slim possibility of RCB finishing third in the points table. For this scenario to unfold, KKR and SRH must unexpectedly lose at least four of their remaining matches each. (IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Hits Four On First Ball Vs SRH, Wife Sakshi Dhoni's Reaction Goes Viral)

This situation could open the door for Lucknow Super Giants (with 10 points after nine games), Delhi Capitals (with 10 points after 10 games), or Chennai Super Kings (with eight points after eight games) to climb to second place.

Whether they finish third or fourth, it holds little significance as both positions lead to the Eliminator match. While RCB would prefer either slot at this point, the odds of this happening appear quite low.