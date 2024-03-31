After Mayank Yadav bowled a 155.8 kph delivery in IPL 2024 contest between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Ekana, he has become a toast of the nation. It is rare to find a fast bowler in India who hits 150 kph or more consistently. Mayank is just 21 years old and can bowl in the 150 kph range consistently. He finished with a match-winning and award-winning spell of 3 for 27 for LSG but it was his pace that brought the attention of the world to him. He got praise from all over the world, not least just India.

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop, Aussie legend Brett Lee and SA pace sensation Dale Steyn all hailed the superman show by quick Mayank. Like Umran Malik in 2022, Mayank has become the face of the fastest bowlers in IPL 2024.

Pakistanis also were impressed with Mayank. Pakistan are one country who have consistently produced genuine fast bowlers. Ex-Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif called

Mayank new sensatio in IPL. Pakistani fans also commended the effort of Mayank. While former pacer Junaid Khan too had great things to say about Mayank, he took a potshot at Umran, who clocked a 157kph delivery in 2022.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Junaid said that he hopes Mayank continues to bowl fast and joins the league of pacers like Shoaib Akhtar who never compromised on their pace. Junaid wrote: "Good to see the youngster Mayank Yadav bowling 150kmh+ but hoping he can continue like this just as @shoaib100mph did and not like Umran Malik who bowled 150+ in 1 season and next he was bowling 140kmh."

It would be interesting to see how Umran reacts to these comments. Umran is yet to bowl his quickest ball in IPL. He is playing this season with an aim to make a comeback to the Indian national team.

Mayank impressed Kevin Pietersen too. England batter posted on X about the Indian youngster, saying the spell must have impressed the great West Indian fast bowler Ian Bishop. Brett Lee tweeted: "India has just found its fastest bowler. Mayank Yadav. Raw pace, Very impressive."

Indian selectors must keep an eye on this Delhi-born pacer, who was ignored by Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at the trials.

More on Mayank Yadav

Mayank rose to prominence with brilliant show in CK Nayudu Trophy in which he picked 15 wickets in only 6 matches. He then played for Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tro[hy and grabbed 5 wickets at an economy of 6.5. He finished with 6 wickets in Vijay Hazare Trophy wherein he played 5 matches. In 2023 Deodhar Trophy, he picked up 12 wickets in 5 matches for North Zone. Mayank missed the entire IPL 2023 due to injury but is looking to make the most of the 2024 season.