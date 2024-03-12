IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Pens Emotional Note After Re-Joining MI Camp, Read Here

India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya who recently joined his old IPL team the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, penned a special note on returning to his boyhood team after a day of practice. Pandya is set to replace five-time IPL trophy-winning captain Rohit Sharma in the cash-rich league. Pandya penned a special note for MI family and said he felt a lot of things after meeting old friends and reliving the good old days.

Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared a video of him meeting some MI colleagues, including the bowling coach Lasith Malinga, who was once Hardik's teammate during his playing days with MI. (Rishabh Pant To Play IPL 2024 As Wicketkeeper-Batter, Confirms BCCI)

Hardik also expressed excitement for what lies ahead for him with the franchise and made his intentions to "get down to business" absolutely loud and clear. He also shared some pictures of himself sweating it out in the nets.

"Day 1. So many emotions, so many memories. Seeing old friends and reliving the good old days. Excited for what's ahead with this wonderful team. Let's get down to business @mumbaiindians," said Hardik's Instagram post caption.

In November last year, Pandya moved back from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise as part of a trade between both franchises. The star all-rounder spent two momentous years with GT, spearheading their campaign in the cash-rich league with aplomb. In GT's debut season in 2022, Hardik got them off to a fairytale start, with the team lifting the coveted trophy.

In 31 matches for GT, Pandya scored 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate of over 133, with six half-centuries and a best score of 87*. He also took 11 wickets for the team, with the best figures of 3/17.

Pandya also played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 at a strike rate of over 153, with four half-centuries and best score of 91. He also took 42 wickets for the team, with the best bowling figures of 3/20. Pandya has won five IPL trophies, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and GT (2022).

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start from March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arena--MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Last year's runners-up Gujarat Titans and five-time champions Mumbai Indians will square off against each other in a mouth-watering clash on March 24 at Ahmedabad. The fixture has gained a lot of hype because of star all-rounder Pandya's move to his former franchise MI following two great seasons with GT. Shubman Gill has taken over the captaincy of GT.

Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 squad: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Hardik Pandya (traded from GT), Romario Shepherd (traded from LSG), Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma.