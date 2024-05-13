IPL 2024: Huge Blow For RCB As Will Jacks, Reece Topley Leave Camp For England

In what comes as a huge blow for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), two key players from their squad have left the camp for international duty. England's Will Jacks and Reece Topley have left for their home and RCB will have to play their remaining games without these two overseas players.

Almost all English players have left for England as Punjab Kings all-rounder Liam Livingstone left Indian Premier League (IPL) midway to fly back to England to get his “knee sorted out” in a bid to be ready for the T20 World Cup 2024. Even RR opener Jos Buttler has left the camp to prepare for the World Cup. Buttler is the captain of England. (IPL 2024: Here's How RCB Can Qualify For Playoffs After Thumping Win Over DC)

Livingstone went down on the field during a loss to the Lucknow Super Giants last month, which caused him to miss two games early in the IPL season. Livingstone has experienced a string of muscle problems over the last two years. However, on Thursday, he made a comeback to the team during their loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jacksy and Toppers are heading back home for international duties and we wish them all the very best



“IPL done for another year. Had to get my knee sorted for the upcoming World Cup," Livingstone wrote on Instagram. "Thanks once again to the Punjab Kings fans for all their love and support. Disappointing season as a team and personally, but as always, I loved every minute of playing in the IPL," he wrote in the post. (Anushka Sharma's 'Thank God' Celebration After RCB Beat DC To Keep IPL 2024 Playoffs Hopes Alive Goes Viral; Watch)

In what he called a "disappointing" campaign, Livingstone found it difficult to influence PBKS. In seven innings, he scored 111 runs at 22.20, struck at 142.30, and claimed three wickets in 12 overs. After a quiet SA20 season with MI Cape Town and a two-match spell with Sharjah Warriors, it prolongs his lean winter in franchise cricket.

The remaining players from England's World Cup team that attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) are Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Phil Salt, and Reece Topley are anticipated to travel home this weekend. Before England's maiden Twenty20 international match at Headingley on May 22 against Pakistan, they will get together in Leeds.