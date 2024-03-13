Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper and batter Ishan Kishan has joined the camp ahead of IPL 2024. The cricketer has been in the news for the past three months for all the wrong reasons. He left India squad amid the South Africa tour and then refused to play Ranji Trophy 2023-24 for Jharkand. Reports emerged that BCCI was unhappy with him for not giving priority to red-ball domestic competition. As a result, Kishan was dropped from BCCI's central contract list. Now, even his spot in T20 World Cup squad is not confirmed.

Kishan has returned to MI camp with an aim. To get his place in national team back. His return, however, was not as lovely as he would have liked. In what was a beautifully scripted video by Mumbai Indians' social media team, Ishan enters his room in the hotel and gets spooked by a ghost in the mirror when he is playing the flip-the-bottle-challenge. Ishan finds a ghost in his form as the reflection in the mirror and spooked by it, he runs away.

Watch how Ishan Kishan got scared by his own image on return to MI camp below:

Coming back to Ishan's national team snub, he was asked by head coach Rahuk Dravid to play some sort of cricket to become eligible for comeback to the national team. He however continued to ignore Ranji Trophy duty to prep for IPL. Kishan was in Baroda with his family, renting a flat over there, and practiced with MI's new captain Hardik Pandya. Both of these cricketers were heavily criticised for not givign importance to red-ball duties. Hardik does not play red-ball cricket anymore because of his fragile body. But Kishan going to Baroda and prepping for T20s did not go down well with BCCI.

It will be interesting to see the dynamics of relationship between Rohit, Hardik and Ishan in IPL. After winning the Test series vs England, Rohit did not mince his words when he said that he can see which players are serious about Test cricket and which are not and those who are not interested will never get the call-up.