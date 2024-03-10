NewsCricket
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Name Phil Salt As Replacement For Jason Roy

IPL 2024: KKR name Phil Salt as replacement for Jason Roy.

Mar 10, 2024
IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Name Phil Salt As Replacement For Jason Roy

Kolkata Knight Riders have brought in Englishman Phil Salt as a replacement for compatriot Jason Roy who pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons.This will be Salt's second season in the IPL, having played for Delhi Capitals last season.The 27-year-old Salt, who went unsold at the auction, has been bought at his reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.

"Kolkata Knight Riders have named Phil Salt as a replacement for Jason Roy after the latter pulled out of the upcoming IPL 2024 owing to personal reasons," an IPL media release said.

Salt, an aggressive wicket-keeper batter, scored two consecutive T20I centuries against the West Indies in December last year.His 48-ball century in the fourth T20I at Trinidad is also the joint-fastest for England.

