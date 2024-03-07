Ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, MS Dhoni on Tuesday arrived in Chennai for CSK's preparatory camp. With just a number days left for the IPL, Dhoni linked up with the Chennai Super Kings team after guiding them to their fifth IPL title last season following their 5-wicket victory against Gujarat Giants. Now, the latest picture of MS Dhoni from CSK's training session has caught the attention of fans and going viral at the moment. (IPL 2024: CSK Staff Touches MS Dhoni's Feet Upon His Arrival At Camp - WATCH)

In the post, MS Dhoni can be seen in his vintage hair look like he used to keep during the starting stages of his cricket career.

Dhoni played the last IPL with a knee injury which hindered his ability to run between the wickets. In June, Dhoni underwent surgery at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

Last December, CEO Kasi Viswanathan provided an update on Dhoni's recovery and said, "He [Dhoni] is doing well now. He has started his rehab and is working in the gym."

Ahead of the new season, Dhoni dropped a hint at a new possible role while expressing his excitement and wrote on Facebook, "Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned."

CSK's preparatory camp began on March 2, with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary and Prashant Solanki joining the camp at Chepauk. CSK suffered an injury blow before the beginning of the season as New Zealand opener Devon Conway is expected to miss at least the first half of the tournament after undergoing thumb surgery. Conways sustained a blow on his finger during New Zealand's third T20I against Australia.

CSK will kick off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first game of the IPL 2024, at Chepauk, on March 22.

CSK IPL 2024 Squad

MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.