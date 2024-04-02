IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav Breaks His Own Record For Fastest Ball Of Season, Read Details Here

Young Lucknow fast bowler Mayank Yadav continues to make waves in the cricket world. At just 21 years old, he showcased his remarkable pace once again, leaving a lasting impression on the opposition. Following his impactful debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he disrupted Punjab's chase, Mayank Yadav continued his dominance, unsettling the batters of RCB during LSG's second away game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Renowned fast bowlers such as Dale Steyn and Ian Bishop couldn't help but admire the talent of this young cricketer, who has proven that his performance is not a mere flash in the pan. (IPL 2024: MI Captain Hardik Pandya Sits Alone In Dug Out After Crushing Defeat Against RR)

During his fiery first spell, Mayank Yadav surpassed his own record for the fastest delivery of IPL 2024, clocking an impressive 156.7 kph thunderbolt. This feat came after his previous record-breaking delivery of 155.8 kph in Lucknow's victory over Punjab, making it clear that he is a force to be reckoned with on the cricket field.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Quinton De Kock's magnificent innings of 81 runs guided his side to a total of 181/5 in 20 overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Tuesday. RCB skipper won the toss and opted to field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Batters KL Rahul and Quinton De Kock came out to the field to open the innings. Both batters started off the innings with an attacking approach. The team completed the 50-run mark in 5.2 overs as Rahul slammed a six on the bowling of Glenn Maxwell. Maxwell took the first wicket as he dismissed the skipper of LSG, Rahul in the same over in which the visitors completed fifty. The right-hand batter was able to score 20 runs off 14 balls with the help of two maximums.

After Rahul's dismissal, left-hand batter Devdutt Padikkal came out to bat. He was dismissed by right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj after scoring just six runs in the ninth over when the team score was 73. After Padikkal's wicket, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis came out to the crease. (WATCH: Nicholas Pooran Sends Ball Out The Park Against Reece Topley With A 106 Meter Six During RCB vs LSG Match)

De Kock completed his fifty on the fourth ball of the 12th over as he smashed a boundary on the bowling of left-arm spinner Mayank Dagar. On the last ball of the same over, the Lucknow-based franchise completed their 100 runs as the left-hander scored a maximum.

Stoinis was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 24 runs in 15 balls which included two sixes and a four in his innings. He was dismissed by Maxwell in the 14th over when the team score was 129 runs. Stoinis built a partnership of 56 runs with De Kock before going back.

After Stoinis's dismissal, Nicholas Pooran came into the middle. He along with the 31-year-old built a partnership of just 14 runs before De Kock was sent back to the dressing room after playing a magnificent knock of 81 runs in 56 balls with the help of eight fours and five sixes.

After the dismissal of the South African batter, young Ayush Badoni came out to bat along with Pooran. Badoni was sent back without opening his account. Pooran played an unbeaten knock of 40 runs in just 21 balls with the help of five sixes and a four in his innings.

The pick of the bowlers for RCB was Maxwell who snapped two wickets in his spell of four overs where he conceded 23 runs. One wicket each was grabbed by Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, and Reece Topley in their respective spell of four overs.

Brief Score: Lucknow Super Giants 181/5 in 20 overs (Quinton De Kock 81, Nicholas Pooran 40*, Glenn Maxwell 2/23) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru.